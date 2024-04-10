Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,080 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $9.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.41. 495,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

