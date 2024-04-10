Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $185,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. 2,254,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

