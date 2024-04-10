Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. 380,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,155. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

