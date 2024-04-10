Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. 1,098,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,387. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

