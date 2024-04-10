Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,657,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,699,828. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

