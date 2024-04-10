Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.79. 81,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $234.26 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.