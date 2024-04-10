Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 3,258,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,688,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

