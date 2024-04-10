Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Clorox worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.96. 373,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,143. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

