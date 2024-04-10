Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Lennar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. 756,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.33. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

