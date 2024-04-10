Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 289,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,394. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.