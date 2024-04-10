Leerink Partnrs Comments on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.51. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

