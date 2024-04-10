Leerink Partnrs Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.84 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.05 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $210.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

