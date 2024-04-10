LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.54

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.54 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.44 ($0.87), with a volume of 41606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.09 ($0.86).

LBG Media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,116.67 and a beta of 0.63.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

