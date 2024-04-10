L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.65. 729,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

