L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Purchases 61,453 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 61,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,202.50 ($116,028.15).
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.
