Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Up 5.1%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 37,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 399,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KYTX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
