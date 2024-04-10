Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading 1.8% Higher

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.68. 1,610,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,403,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DNUT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.