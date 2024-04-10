Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 685,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,356. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

