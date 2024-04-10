Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 30,478 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

