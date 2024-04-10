Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IEF traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,638,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,874. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.