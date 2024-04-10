Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 161,550 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,550 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In related news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $34,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPTA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,287. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $411.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Perpetua Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.