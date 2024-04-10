Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.18. 673,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

