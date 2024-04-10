Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 1,063.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,262 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 2.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.31% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,821,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,305,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,374,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,260,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PYLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,750. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Announces Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.