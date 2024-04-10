Krilogy Financial LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 144,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

