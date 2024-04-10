Krilogy Financial LLC Has $14.85 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,409,000 after buying an additional 66,406 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 920,853 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

