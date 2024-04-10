Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 1.8 %

RDI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 5,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,398. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

