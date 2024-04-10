Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 225,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

