Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 14,096 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. 26,040,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,167,826. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.