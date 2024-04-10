KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 3,557.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KOSÉ Stock Down 1.1 %
KSRYY stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.
KOSÉ Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KOSÉ
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.