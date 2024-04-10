KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 3,557.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KOSÉ Stock Down 1.1 %

KSRYY stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

