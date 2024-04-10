KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KIO opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 267,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78,660 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 70.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

