Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Kish Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of KISB remained flat at $30.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. Kish Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.
About Kish Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kish Bancorp
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.