Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KIGRY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

