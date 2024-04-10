Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Kingspan Group Trading Down 2.8 %
KGSPY opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $94.48.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.