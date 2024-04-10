Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 366 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.58 million, a P/E ratio of 335.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 360.65. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.33).

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Andrew Webb bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,200 ($38,223.01). Corporate insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

