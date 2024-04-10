Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 166,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,157. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

