Kendall Capital Management Sells 5,860 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 20,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 144,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,959,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,666,512. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.