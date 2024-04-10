Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,965 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. 157,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,618. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.80.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

