Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,720 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE OMF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.