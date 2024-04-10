Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,042. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

