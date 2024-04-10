Kendall Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.76. 10,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,011. The company has a market capitalization of $872.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.