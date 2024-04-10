Kendall Capital Management Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 104,030 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,205 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 3,465,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,304,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.