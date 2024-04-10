Kendall Capital Management Purchases 918 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $467.12. 63,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,806. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

