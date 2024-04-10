Kendall Capital Management Purchases 42,902 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Costamare comprises approximately 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Costamare worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 1,877.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 171,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,962. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Costamare Profile

(Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

