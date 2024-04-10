Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 596,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

