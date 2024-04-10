Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BLMN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 370,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,039. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

