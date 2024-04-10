Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 129.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. 139,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,991. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.