Kendall Capital Management Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,464,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 63,905 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,707,334 shares of company stock valued at $975,567,112 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,641. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

