Kendall Capital Management Has $4.94 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 1.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $532,100,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 140,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,520. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.44. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

