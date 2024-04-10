Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.13. The stock had a trading volume of 896,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

