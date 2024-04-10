Kendall Capital Management Acquires 11,895 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,172,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,453,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 121,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

